Alissa B. Vickery Sells 10,000 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Stock

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $2,903,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,687.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Corpay Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $266.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.09.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corpay Company Profile
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
