Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

