Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.45. Allot Communications shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 771,936 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
