Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,024 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

