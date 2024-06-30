Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

