Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

