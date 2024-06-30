Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 1.43% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

