Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

