Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.49 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

