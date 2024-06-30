Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $54.92 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

