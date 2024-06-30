Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.