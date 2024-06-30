Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

