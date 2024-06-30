Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 140,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

BK stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

