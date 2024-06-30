Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,231,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $66.47 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

