Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Paramount Global accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Paramount Global worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

