Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294,780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 51,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOE opened at $150.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

