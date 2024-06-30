Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 31,474 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,863,000 after buying an additional 57,819 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $871,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $62.87 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

