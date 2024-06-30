Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

