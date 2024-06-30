Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after buying an additional 2,483,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

