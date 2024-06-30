Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 890.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 42,521 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 741.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 67,315 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 327,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 25.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 861,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

