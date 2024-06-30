Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,206 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Eaton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $313.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.72. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

