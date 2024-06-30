Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Robert Half by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Robert Half by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Robert Half by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,511,000 after acquiring an additional 322,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Robert Half by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,050,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RHI opened at $63.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

