Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

