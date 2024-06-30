AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Shares Up 0.2%

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Company Profile

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

