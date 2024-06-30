Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 10.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 232,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 118.7% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.