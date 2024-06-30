Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by Richelieu Gestion SA

Richelieu Gestion SA decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.2% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

