Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.67

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 356912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

