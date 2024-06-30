Amy Y. Murray Purchases 1,200 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG opened at $123.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.91. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

