Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down to $19.68

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.68, but opened at $19.19. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 798,621 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 76,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 660,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 222,711 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

