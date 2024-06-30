Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 855.0 days.

Aperam Price Performance

APMSF stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

