Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APGOF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Apollo Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
About Apollo Silver
