Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APGOF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Apollo Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

