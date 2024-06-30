Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,274,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $235.99 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

