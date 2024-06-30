Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 1,123 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,252.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HOV opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $184.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.48.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $4,259,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOV

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.