Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 326,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 319,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

ARIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

The firm has a market cap of $910.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 592,071 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 575,536 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

