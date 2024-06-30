Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 474,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 579,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AOT
Ascot Resources Trading Up 12.0 %
Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.005022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.
