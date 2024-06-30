Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 911 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

