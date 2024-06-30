Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.76

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as high as C$5.27. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 1,507,075 shares.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of C$311.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

