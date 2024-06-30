ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 857,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 983,974 shares.The stock last traded at $2.33 and had previously closed at $2.20.
ATRenew Trading Up 7.7 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
