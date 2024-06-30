AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.11 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.