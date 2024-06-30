Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LCNB by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). LCNB had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

