Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE COP opened at $114.38 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

