Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.13%.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

