Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

