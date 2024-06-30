Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

BELFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Bel Fuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.39. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $12,537,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $6,572,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $6,041,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $3,619,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

