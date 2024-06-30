BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stake Boosted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,927 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after purchasing an additional 117,239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BHP Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

