BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stake Raised by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $57.09 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

