BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Shares Down 4.8%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

Get BioGaia AB (publ) alerts:

BioGaia AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.6344 dividend. This is an increase from BioGaia AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile

BioGaia AB (publ), a healthcare company, provides probiotic products worldwide. The company operates through Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.