BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group downgraded BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

BIOLASE Stock Up 31.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

