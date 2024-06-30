Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BALI stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF alerts:

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.