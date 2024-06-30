Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of BALI stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85.
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile
