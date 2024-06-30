BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 662716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

