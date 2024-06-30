BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 662716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.